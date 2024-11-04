Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the Karachi Corner at the Karachi Press Club library was a commendable initiative

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the Karachi Corner at the Karachi Press Club library was a commendable initiative.

These remarks were made during a media interaction following the inauguration of the Karachi Corner at the Karachi Press Club library.

He offered the administration to establish similar libraries in places like Burns Garden, Bagh Ibne Qasim, Kidney Hill, and other locations in Karachi.

He announced a grant of ten million rupees for the Karachi Press Club, as well as plans to construct a garden and a Rokeri as a personal initiative in memory of his parents.

The Mayor expressed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) aims to work closely with the journalist community and will continue efforts for the development and prosperity of the city.

He believes that the Karachi Corner will prove effective for researchers studying the city, and it will help preserve the city’s culture, literature, and knowledge more effectively.

Present at the occasion were the President of KPC, Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Library Secretary Abdul Razzak Abro, and other officials and members of the governing body.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also announced that KMC will award the Karachi Medal to writers, poets, and citizens who have made significant contributions in various fields, particularly those conducting PhDs on Karachi.

He shared that he has fond childhood memories associated with the KPC, which has played a crucial role in the restoration of democracy and the fight for the rights of the oppressed.

He emphasized that all political parties and organizations raised their voices for their rights at the KPC, which exemplifies democratic values through its annual elections.

He pledged to do everything possible for the betterment of the KPC and the journalist community.

The Mayor mentioned that renovations of Denso Hall and Khaliq Dina Hall libraries are ongoing, with plans to establish digital libraries at both locations to be opened to the public within a month. KMC is also ready to assist in improving private libraries.

Speaking about the increasing population in Karachi, Mayor Karachi noted that people from other cities are constantly moving to Karachi, necessitating additional resources.

He highlighted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had great respect for journalistic organizations, press clubs, and journalists. The Karachi Press Club is a well-organized entity known worldwide, and KMC has always supported it and will continue to do so.

In response to a question, he shared that KMC has achieved significant success in collecting municipal taxes, managing to collect the amount usually collected in a year within just one month. He said he will provide details to the journalist community tomorrow.

He mentioned ongoing road construction and repairs in various districts, including M.A Jinnah Road, Jinnah Bridge, Old Terminal Port, G.Alana Road, Sharah e Liaquat, Bath Island, Mai Kolachi Road, Rashid Minhas Road, and Shafiq Morr, as well as the completion of Mahrab Khan and Essa Khan Roads. The construction of the Malir Expressway and Korangi Causeway is being undertaken by the Pakistan People's Party government.

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a visible difference will be seen in Karachi, and we will strive to transform the city.