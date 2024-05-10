Karachi Corps' Investiture Ceremony Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The investiture ceremony of Karachi Corps was held on Friday, where Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar conferred awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-i-Basalat on Army officers and soldiers as chief guest.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the next of Kin of nine Soldiers received Tamgha-i-Basalat on behalf of Shuahda (martyrs), 14 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 19 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.
A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.
The Corps Commander also interacted with families of, Shuhada, and paid tributes to their sacrifices.
