Karachi Corps Tactical Drill "Jidar - Ul- Hadeed" Continues In Thar Desert

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Karachi Corps tactical drill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The troops of Karachi Corps are practicing tactical drills and procedures as part of four-week long Exercise "Jidar - ul- Hadeed" in Thar desert that commenced on 28th January.

The four weeks long defensive manoeuvre exercise was aimed at validating concept of defence in deserts, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise was being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on 28th February .

More Stories From Pakistan

