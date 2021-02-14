UrduPoint.com
Karachi Corps Troops Continue All Round Defence, Survival Desert Exercise "Jidar -ul- Hadeed" In Thar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Karachi Corps troops continue all round defence, survival desert Exercise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The troops of Karachi Corps, during the four-week long ongoing Exercise "Jidar -ul- Hadeed" in Thar Desert, were busy in practicing coordinated all round defence and survival in the desert under challenging conditions.

The field exercise that commenced on 28 January has focused on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment, said the Armed Forces media wing in a brief statement.

The exercise was being conducted in extreme desert conditions culminating on 28 February, 2021.

