Karachi Development Authority Asked To Expedite Efforts For Retrieving Expats' Lands From Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:43 PM

Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Monday directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to step up its efforts for retrieving the expatriates' land, located in Mehran Town, Karachi, from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Monday directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to step up its efforts for retrieving the expatriates' land, located in Mehran Town, Karachi, from illegal occupants.

The committee, met here with Senator Nighat Mirza in the chair, expressed dissatisfaction over the work done by the KDA so far in that regard.

The KDA was asked to expedite its efforts in removing encroachments from the area which was meant to provide residence for the overseas Pakistanis.

Nighat Mirza directed the KDA to complete their survey of the area and come up with a detailed report at its next meeting.

The committee sought complete details including list of all allotees, total area under illegal occupation and a way forward to tackle the situation within 15 days.

The committee members also directed to sensitize the masses about dubious land agents selling the land in the said area.

The meeting was attended by Senators Samina Saeed and Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and senior officials from the ministry of overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, Overseas Pakistani Foundation, and the KDA.

