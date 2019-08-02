Karachi Development Authority chief for stern action against officers involved in malpractices

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Dr. Badar Jameel on Friday said that there was no space in KDA for the officers involved in illegal activities or malpractices.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that stern departmental action against officers involved in illegal activities, negligent officers and absentees would be taken, according to a statement.

He directed the Director Recoveries to send him proposals for enhancing the revenue of the authority.

Dr. Badar Jameel asked the officers to perform their duties with utilization of all their abilities and capabilities.

The KDA chief instructed the Director Estate & Enforcement to ensure strict and indiscriminate action against encroachments. He asked to send him a detailed report of the actions taken in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Member Finance Agha Pervez, Chief Engineer Ram Chand, KDA Secretary Naeem Waheed, Director Finance Saeed Ahmed Khan and others concerned.