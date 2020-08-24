Karachi Development Authority chief visits Malik Jaffer Society

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Ikram on Monday visited various areas of the Malik Jaffer Society to review the ongoing development especially construction of roads funded by ADP.

On the occasion, the KDA chief directed the Chief Engineer that carpeting of the roads surrounding the Imam Bargahs and at the routes of the MUharram processions should be done before Ashura.

The KDA Chief said that all concerned officers should maintain strong liaison with the civic bodies. Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali, Chief Engineer and other concerned officers were also accompanied.