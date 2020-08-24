UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Development Authority Chief Visits Malik Jaffer Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

Karachi Development Authority chief visits Malik Jaffer Society

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Ikram on Monday visited various areas of the Malik Jaffer Society to review the ongoing development especially construction of roads funded by ADP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Ikram on Monday visited various areas of the Malik Jaffer Society to review the ongoing development especially construction of roads funded by ADP.

On the occasion, the KDA chief directed the Chief Engineer that carpeting of the roads surrounding the Imam Bargahs and at the routes of the MUharram processions should be done before Ashura.

The KDA Chief said that all concerned officers should maintain strong liaison with the civic bodies. Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali, Chief Engineer and other concerned officers were also accompanied.

Related Topics

Karachi Malir All Muharram

Recent Stories

Tarbaila dam reservoir expected to reach its maxim ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister underscores importance of just res ..

1 minute ago

Timely drainage of rain water to save industrialis ..

1 minute ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah orders certain commercial ..

25 minutes ago

SCCI demands deferment of POS system for a year

4 minutes ago

Chinese FM to visit five European countries

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.