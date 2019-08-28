UrduPoint.com
Karachi Development Authority Facing Financial Crisis; DG

Director General (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Dr. Badar Jameel on Wednesday said that due to no improvement in recoveries the Authority was facing financial crisis

In a statement, he said that payment of salaries of officers and employees were also halted because of no increase in the income of KDA.

Dr. Badar Jameel said that steps on war footing basis were needed to ensure generation of income with new sources and improvement of recoveries.

In this connection the KDA chief directed the Director Land, Director Recovery, Director IT and all Executive Engineers to submit positive proposals for financially strengthening the Authority.

He instructed the Director Recovery and Director Marketing Public Housing Scheme to utilize all available resources to ensure recoveries properly and to find out new sources to generate income.

He asked to cancel the plots of those who fail to pay the outstanding amounts of their allotted plots. Notices of due payments through courier services be sent to the defaulters of industrial and commercial plot owners.

