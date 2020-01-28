UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Seals Shops Of Defaulter Tenants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) seals shops of defaulter tenants

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) taking action against its tenants has sealed the shops of defaulters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) taking action against its tenants has sealed the shops of defaulters.

The KDA has allowed to continue business activities to those tenants who have paid their outstanding dues, said a spokesman for the KDA on Tuesday.

Director General KDA Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman has directed the Estate department to immediately take action to recover outstanding dues from all the tenants so as to increase therevenue.

Related Topics

Karachi Business All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 73 kg of crysta ..

23 minutes ago

Germany Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus in Bavari ..

15 minutes ago

Philips to sell home appliances unit, focus on hea ..

15 minutes ago

Rain's spell to boost wheat, oil seed pulses produ ..

15 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

8 minutes ago

Federer says warning for swearing 'a bit tough'

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.