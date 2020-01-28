Karachi Development Authority (KDA) seals shops of defaulter tenants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) taking action against its tenants has sealed the shops of defaulters.

The KDA has allowed to continue business activities to those tenants who have paid their outstanding dues, said a spokesman for the KDA on Tuesday.

Director General KDA Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman has directed the Estate department to immediately take action to recover outstanding dues from all the tenants so as to increase therevenue.