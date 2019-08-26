Karachi Development Authority launches anti-encroachment operation in Mehran Town

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Development Authority (KDA)'s Estate and Enforcement Wing on Monday carried out an operation against encroachments and illegal occupants in the Mehran Town Korangi here.

Director General of the KDA Dr. Badar Jameel supervised the operation, said a statement.

Operation was carried out with the coordination of the DG Sindh Rangers, IG Sindh, DC and other officials concerned.

Speaking about the operation, Dr. Badar Jameel said that all stakeholders are on one-page and operation will be continued.

He said that during last one year over 80 plots including parks and marriage lawns had been vacated from the land grabbers and in this year all the KDA property will be vacated.