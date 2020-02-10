Karachi Development Authority razes encroachments, recovers 2060 sq yds land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has removed encroachments from ST-10 Block 14 Gulistan-e-Johar here and recovered around 2060 square yards land.

The KDA Director Parks Mubin Siddiqi led the Team that removed encroachments including various offices from the land which was allotted for nursery purpose and recovered the encroached land of the Authority, said a spokesman of KDA on Monday.

The action was taken in compliance with directives of Supreme Court to remove encroachments from amenity plots.