Karachi Development Authority Recovers Commercial Land From Illegal Occupants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Anti-Encroachment Department led by Director Mohammad Qasim removed encroachments on Commercial Land in Sector 48-C Korangi here on Wednesday.

The encroachments on the commercial land of the Authority were pointed out by KDA's Engineer concerned, said a spokesman of the KDA.

The KDA team faced resistance from the illegal occupants, but the operation team continued its operation without pressure.

The recovered land of the KDA will be sold out through auction soon.

Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that action against the illegal occupants will continue without any fear or favour.

