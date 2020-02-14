UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Development Authority To Auction Properties From Feb 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Karachi Development Authority to auction properties from Feb 25

Karachi Development Authority has announced to to auction the residential and commercial units include shops, offices and flats in different public housing schemes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Korangi towns from February 25 to 27, at the seminar hall, Civic Centre here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Development Authority has announced to to auction the residential and commercial units include shops, offices and flats in different public housing schemes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Korangi towns from February 25 to 27, at the seminar hall, Civic Centre here.

Director General KDA,Dr.Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has assured that the auction of these units will be conducted in accordance with rules and regulations, said KDA spokesperson on Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi Korangi February From Housing

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

7 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

10 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

10 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.