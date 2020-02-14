Karachi Development Authority to auction properties from Feb 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi Development Authority has announced to to auction the residential and commercial units include shops, offices and flats in different public housing schemes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Korangi towns from February 25 to 27, at the seminar hall, Civic Centre here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Development Authority has announced to to auction the residential and commercial units include shops, offices and flats in different public housing schemes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Korangi towns from February 25 to 27, at the seminar hall, Civic Centre here.

Director General KDA,Dr.Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has assured that the auction of these units will be conducted in accordance with rules and regulations, said KDA spokesperson on Friday.