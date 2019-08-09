Karachi Development Authority to celebrate Independence Day

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Dr Badar Jameel Mandhro on Friday said the authority would celebrate the 72nd Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm while national flag and badges were being distributed among its employees and officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Dr Badar Jameel Mandhro on Friday said the authority would celebrate the 72nd Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm while national flag and badges were being distributed among its employees and officers.

In a message, he said, "We have got separate homeland after a long struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan came into being on the basis of two-nation theory." Dr Badar Jameel Mandhro said to overcome challenges and make the country self reliant, economically vibrant, and prosperous, everybody had to follow the principles of "Unity, Faith and Discipline.

" He said that flag hoisting ceremony would be held on August 14 at KDA Gate No 2, which would remain open for citizens to participate in the ceremony.

During celebrations of 72nd Independence Day, national flag, badges, caps and different things would be distributed among the participants.

The Civic Center building has been decorated with national flags and lighting.