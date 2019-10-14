Karachi Development Authority to launch public housing schemes for marginalized sections

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Badar Jameel said that the KDA would introduce Public Housing Schemes for the marginalized communities, which would also help in generation of revenue for the KDA.

In a statement on Monday, the DG KDA said that the KDA needed cooperation of Sindh Government for the stability of the Authority and he expressed hope that the Sindh Minister for Local Government would play an important role in this regards.

He said that practical steps were being taken to provide basic rights to the citizens.

After installation of Bio-Metric System, attendance of the officers and employees have increased, he added.

While taking about financial stability of Authority he said that Auction Committee had been constituted and it would submit a report after Survey of land property.

Dr. Badar Jameel said that operation against illegaloccupancy would continue in different schemes and townships.