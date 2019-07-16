Karachi Development Authority to soon launch grand anti-encroachment operation: Director General

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Abdul Qadeer Mangi on Tuesday said that all the KDA lands would be vacated from land grabbers while a grand operation across the city would be launched soon.

Presiding over a meeting at Civic Center building, he said that the operation would be launched in compliance to the orders of Supreme Court.

He apprised that all the arrangements have been finalized and strategy has been devised for the success of operation to be supervised by himself.

KDA chief directed Director Estate & Enforcement to ensure vacation all the KDA land properties.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Ram Chand, Director Estate & Enforcement Warial Undhar, Executive Engineers of all schemes, Director Parks, other officers concerned.