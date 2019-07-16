UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Development Authority To Soon Launch Grand Anti-encroachment Operation: Director General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:26 PM

Karachi Development Authority to soon launch grand anti-encroachment operation: Director General

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Abdul Qadeer Mangi on Tuesday said that all the KDA lands would be vacated from land grabbers while a grand operation across the city would be launched soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Abdul Qadeer Mangi on Tuesday said that all the KDA lands would be vacated from land grabbers while a grand operation across the city would be launched soon.

Presiding over a meeting at Civic Center building, he said that the operation would be launched in compliance to the orders of Supreme Court.

He apprised that all the arrangements have been finalized and strategy has been devised for the success of operation to be supervised by himself.

KDA chief directed Director Estate & Enforcement to ensure vacation all the KDA land properties.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Ram Chand, Director Estate & Enforcement Warial Undhar, Executive Engineers of all schemes, Director Parks, other officers concerned.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court All From

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

57 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

2 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.