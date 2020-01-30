Karachi District Central Police reviving community policing

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Central police have revived the community policing in the district.

SSP Central Rao Muhammad Arif Asalm talking to APP on Thursday said that activities related to revival of community policing are in full swing in district Central, and various events are being organized to engage local residents and interact with them.

He said that SHO Shara-e-Noor Jahan police station Khalid Nadeem Baig under the supervision of SDPO Shadman Hasan Javed Bhatti, meetings are being conducted with local elders and notable residents to strengthen policing. Social media groups are also being created to stay in touch with residents and ask them to keep an eye on suspicious activities and people.

Police said students and residents were being engaged in various events in the district as well.

He said the women police officials were delivering lectures about obeying rules and laws in general, harms of underage motorcycle riding and obeying traffic laws, correcting others when they are about to do something wrong at the educational institutions, parks and playgrounds. In the end, queries regarding police were also answered and problems of the local area were also discussed.

The managements of educational institutions appreciated the step raising awareness at schools and colleges among students about refraining from use of narcotics.

Later on, the SSP met the families of martyred cops and assured them to resolve their problems including financial, residential and educational issues.

He said that they were not alone and the Police Department was standing with them to take very good care of them always.