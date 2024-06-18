Karachi Division Admin strives to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The administration of Karachi Division is in the field during the days of Eid-ul-Azha to shift the offal of sacrificial animals to dumping points in compliance with the clear orders of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi.

According to a spokesperson on Tuesday, Commissioner of Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi issued strict instructions to the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and their staff of Karachi Division to stay in the field during Eid days and monitor all administrative matters for the convenience of the citizens, especially clearing cattle markets, shopping malls, and areas with traffic jams immediately.

On the 1st day of Eid, the entire divisional administration remained in the field and, following the orders of Commissioner Karachi, supervised the lifting and disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals in their respective districts.

All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, in collaboration with the Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Town Municipal Administration, were monitoring the process of removing and disposing of garbage from the streets in their respective districts.

In this regard, the SSWMB officials briefed Commissioner Karachi that they had made 99 collection points to collect 96,000 offals of sacrificial animals. In the first phase, the animal waste would be delivered to the landfill sites of collection points and GTS.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi said, "Deputy Commissioners of all districts are helping SSWMB and Town Administration in all possible ways to remove and dispose of garbage so that the citizens of Karachi can celebrate Eid in a clean environment."

The Commissioner Karachi gave clear orders to the Deputy Commissioners to be in constant communication with all the relevant institutions, including SSWMB, and if there were any complaints from the public in any district, they should be redressed immediately.

The Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and all the district administrations should supervise the process of lifting and disposing of the animal wastes after the Qurbani in their respective districts, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.