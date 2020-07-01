UrduPoint.com
Karachi Experiences Heatwave, Mercury Soars Above 40 Celsius

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:39 PM

Karachi experiences heatwave, mercury soars above 40 Celsius

Karachi is undergoing a heat wave that will continue for next three days, a private news channel reported while quoting a weather official as saying on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Karachi is undergoing a heat wave that will continue for next three days, a private news channel reported while quoting a weather official as saying on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Sardar Sarfaraz has said that maximum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 40 Celsius and above today.

Due to formation of low pressure area over North Arabian Sea, the winds from the sea to the city have been suspended and the hot weather will be continued for the next two days, Sarfaraz said.

The met office in a heat wave alert earlier said that due to the low pressure in North Arabian Sea maximum temperature in Karachi may rise to 40 Celsius and above from 1st July to 3rd July.

The weather will be turned pleasant on July 4 and 5 with drizzling in the morning and night on both days, the weather official said.

"Karachi can receive showers in coming week," Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The PMD predicted rainfall in Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad on Wednesday (today) evening and the night.

The weather in most parts of the country will remain hot and humid today, while eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will receive rainfall with thunderstorm, weather office said in its report.

Yesterday maximum temperature was recorded in Naukandi with 47 Celsius and 45C at Mohenjo Daro and Sibi.

More Stories From Pakistan

