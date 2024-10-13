Open Menu

Karachi Express Derails Shortly After Departure From Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Two bogies of the Karachi Express derailed near the Hyderabad Railway Station shortly after the train’s departure on early Sunday morning.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Railway Yard, and Station Headquarter Officer (SHO) Railway Police Ghulam Hussain Brohi confirmed that no loss of life occurred as a result of the derailment, private news channel

reported.

He further stated that technical teams from Pakistan Railways promptly arrived at the scene and began efforts to restore the derailed bogies.

Railway traffic on both the up and down tracks was halted immediately following the incident.

Operations to clear the tracks and restore normal traffic flow are currently underway.

