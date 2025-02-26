Open Menu

Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan Airports To Get Advanced Screening System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan airports to get advanced screening system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will instal state-of-the-art explosive detection system (EDS) CT machines along with an advanced baggage handling system at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports.

A spokesperson for the PAA said on Wednesday that the project was being implemented with Japanese grant through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He said that the tendering process for security equipment under the Phase-2 JICA project had been conducted in Japan.

A contract worth 2.2 billion Yen has been signed with M/s Tech International to enhance airport security infrastructure, the spokesperson added.

