Karachi firing incident under investigation: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said that the firing incident in Karachi, in which two Chinese nationals were injured, was under investigation and Pakistan remained resolute in bringing to justice the responsible individual.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Ministry of Interior and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad,” the spokesperson said in a press statement.

This morning two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi as a result of a firing incident following a dispute with a private guard.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital and were under treatment.

“We extend our sympathies to the families of the injured and offer prayers for their swift recovery. Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.