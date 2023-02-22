UrduPoint.com

Karachi Games 2023 To Be Held From March 3: Administrator Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Karachi Games 2023 to be held from March 3: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Wednesday announced that the Karachi Games 2023 will begin on the third March and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest in its opening ceremony scheduled to be held in the KMC Sports Complex at Kashmir Road here.

He said this while speaking in a press briefing after the inauguration of the Secretariat of Karachi Games 2023 in KMC Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Departmental heads of KMC and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that in order to carry out the administrative and technical affairs of the Karachi Games, the Karachi Games Secretariat has been established in the KMC Sports Complex, where the technical staff, a ground committee including officials and members of various sports associations will be present, while for print and electronic media a media corner has also been provided for the coverage of various sports and timely reporting by journalists. Various sports associations and other related persons will be in touch with this secretariat and all matters of the Karachi Games will be done here.

He said for a sports-loving city like Karachi, these games are no less than a breath of fresh air, and the special thing is that the KMC will not spend any money on organizing these games, instead, it has hired the services of various sponsors.

This wonderful and unique sports festival in Karachi will continue for about 10 days during which the fans of various sports will get to see high-quality matches between the best teams and players in every field.

He said that more than 5,000 men and women athletes will participate in a record 42 different indoor and outdoor games in the Karachi Games. These games are being organized at the urban level on an inter-district basis to promote healthy activities in the city so that a maximum number of players can get the opportunity to participate in these games.

The sports included in the Karachi Games 2023 are cricket, Hockey, Football, Basketball, Shooting Ball, Volleyball, Softball, Netball, Dodgeball, Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Vishu, Badminton, Table Tennis, Snooker, Boxing, Squash, Chess, Rowing, Carrom, Body Building, Swimming, Roller Skating, Sepak Takra, Futsal, Tug of War, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Shooting, Scrabble, Tennis, Cycle Race, Donkey Cart Race, Arm Wrestling, Mass Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Marathon Race, Apart from field and track, the traditional cultural sports of Sindh include Malakhra Kabaddi and Khokhu also included in these games.

He said that these games should not be taken as a mere competition between different teams or players, but in the background of this, the fact should be put forward that the basic spirit of sports around the world, i.e. "Sportsman Spirit" is being celebrated in the city on this occasion. An atmosphere of national spirit, brotherhood, unity and brotherhood will be established and the image of Karachi as a "Sports Lover City" will be further enhanced.

