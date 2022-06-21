Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that Karachi Games will be held on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that Karachi Games will be held on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

"42 games have been included and 7,000 players from Karachi will participate in the games. While national heroes associated with sports will also be part of these celebrations. A special song will be released in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations," the Administrator expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting here.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Sector Commander Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers Brigadier Bilal Mehmood, Wing Commander Lt. Col. Asad Kazmi, Arts Council of Pakistan President Ahmad Shah, Dow Engineering University Vice Chancellor Dr. Faizullah, Iqra University's Professor. Dr. Khalid, Convener of KMC Diamond Jubilee Committee Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Kashmir Road Sports Complex Kaif-ul-wara and other officers attended.

The Administrator Karachi said that the 42 sports competitions which will be held included indoor and outdoor games while separate sports competitions will also be organized for special persons.

He said that these events would be organized jointly by KMC, Pakistan Rangers and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and national heroes and various personalities from other cities of Pakistan would also be invited to watch these games.

These competitions will last for a month.

He said that apart from Karachi Games, scientific, literary and cultural events will also be organized to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner.

He said that a competition was also being organized among the youth to compose a special song on the occasion of these games and Diamond Jubilee.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the people would be invited to participate in all these ceremonies so that a great tribute could be paid to Pakistan.

"Alhamdulillah, this year we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the foundation of Pakistan," he said.

The Administrator said that we have to make our next generation realize that this homeland was achieved after hard work, sacrifices and struggle and we have to protect our independent homeland.

He said that the Diamond Jubilee celebrations will be held in the interest of all walks of life so that people of all ages can participate in these celebrations.

The Administrator Karachi said that these celebrations would continue for the next two months and programs would be organized throughout the city on the occasion of Independence Day.