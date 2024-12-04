Open Menu

Karachi Gears Up For 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference From Dec 5-8: Ahmad Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Karachi gears up for 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference from Dec 5-8: Ahmad Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) President Arts Council Karachi Ahmad Shah disclosed on Wednesday that the 17th Aalmi urdu Conference is all set to kick off in Karachi from December 5 (tomorrow), bringing with it a rich tapestry of Urdu literature, music, dance, theater and art.

A four-day celebration promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Urdu culture, showcasing its diversity and beauty like never before.

In an interview with a private news channel, Ahmad Shah revealed that the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, scheduled to take place from December 5-8, promises to be an extraordinary celebration of Urdu language and culture.

"Urdu language and culture will come alive at the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference," Shah stated and highlighted the conference's mission to promote and celebrate the richness of Urdu language and culture.

The four-day celebration will feature a range of activities, including literary sessions, musical performances and art exhibitions, he added.

The conference will provide a platform for Urdu enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the language's rich cultural heritage, he added.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the conference has been a regular annual feature since its inception in 2008.

Noted scholars from around the world, including India, the UK, Canada, Turkey, and Iran are expected to participate and present their research papers and theses, he added.

Esteemed scholars, poets, writers, and artists from around the globe will unite to pay homage to Karachi's vibrant cultural heritage. Through stimulating discussions, captivating performances, and innovative exchanges, the conference will delve into the essence of Karachi, exploring its unique spirit and character, he mentioned.

The 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference is poised to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Karachi with "Jashan-e-Karachi", a four-day extravaganza commencing on December 5, 2024, and concluding on December 8.

In response to overwhelming enthusiasm, the inaugural session will be held at the expansive YMCA Ground, accommodating the large number of attendees expected to participate in this cultural celebration, he highlighted.

President Arts Council also praised Iftikhar Arif and Anwar Maqsood for their significant contributions to the Urdu language.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India UK World Music Iran Turkey Canada December All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

3 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

11 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

12 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

12 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

12 hours ago
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

12 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

12 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

12 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

12 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan