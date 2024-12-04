Karachi gears up for 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference from Dec 5-8: Ahmad Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) President Arts Council Karachi Ahmad Shah disclosed on Wednesday that the 17th Aalmi urdu Conference is all set to kick off in Karachi from December 5 (tomorrow), bringing with it a rich tapestry of Urdu literature, music, dance, theater and art.

A four-day celebration promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Urdu culture, showcasing its diversity and beauty like never before.

In an interview with a private news channel, Ahmad Shah revealed that the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, scheduled to take place from December 5-8, promises to be an extraordinary celebration of Urdu language and culture.

"Urdu language and culture will come alive at the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference," Shah stated and highlighted the conference's mission to promote and celebrate the richness of Urdu language and culture.

The four-day celebration will feature a range of activities, including literary sessions, musical performances and art exhibitions, he added.

The conference will provide a platform for Urdu enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the language's rich cultural heritage, he added.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the conference has been a regular annual feature since its inception in 2008.

Noted scholars from around the world, including India, the UK, Canada, Turkey, and Iran are expected to participate and present their research papers and theses, he added.

Esteemed scholars, poets, writers, and artists from around the globe will unite to pay homage to Karachi's vibrant cultural heritage. Through stimulating discussions, captivating performances, and innovative exchanges, the conference will delve into the essence of Karachi, exploring its unique spirit and character, he mentioned.

The 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference is poised to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Karachi with "Jashan-e-Karachi", a four-day extravaganza commencing on December 5, 2024, and concluding on December 8.

In response to overwhelming enthusiasm, the inaugural session will be held at the expansive YMCA Ground, accommodating the large number of attendees expected to participate in this cultural celebration, he highlighted.

President Arts Council also praised Iftikhar Arif and Anwar Maqsood for their significant contributions to the Urdu language.