Karachi generates around 16000 tones garbage: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that when Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) was created, Karachi was generating around 4,000 tons of garbage but now it was generating around 16,000 tons daily.

This he said while talking to media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail just after offering fateha on Mazar-e-Quaid on the eve of his 71st death anniversary, said a statement on Wednesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah elaborating the launching of cleanliness drive said his government would take some extra ordinary steps to lift the heaps of the garbage accumulated near roads and at open plots.

The chief minister said that the lifting of garbage and sweeping of the roads and cities were the jobs of the third tier,local government.

He added that the KMC has various major storm water drains to maintain them and some of the smaller drains are with the DMCs and the sweeping of the roads is the main assignment of the DMCs.

He added that the DMCs which has entrusted the lifting of trash and garbage to SSWMA have comparatively better cleaning work.

The SSWMA did not snatch the cleanliness work from DMCs forcibly but it was given to them through a council resolution passed by DMCs, he said and added that steps have been taken to further improve the performance of SSWMA.

The chief minister said that Pakistan was created by father of nation and now it becomes our national responsibility to make this country a peaceful, prosperous state where people can enjoy equal rights, he said and added it was the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we have to carry it forward.

He said that he his cabinet members and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited Mazar of father of nation to pay him respect on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary.

Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader, his vision and teachings were enough to make this country democratically strong, he said.

He also appreciated Kashmiri people for continuing their struggle against Indian atrocities. "You are our brother and sister and we as a nation would be supporting your cause and raising voice for you," he said.

Governor Imran Ismail also paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Earlier, the chief minister, the Governor and the cabinet members offered fateh and laid floral wreath on the mazar and recorded their impressions in the visitors' book.