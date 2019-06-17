UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Gets Curtailed Budget By Sindh Govt: Mayor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Karachi gets curtailed budget by Sindh Govt: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Sindh Government had curtailed Karachi budget in the previous ten years and only one percent was allocated for Karachi in the next year's budget which is Rs 1.66 billion lesser than the previous amount

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Sindh Government had curtailed Karachi budget in the previous ten years and only one percent was allocated for Karachi in the next year's budget which is Rs 1.66 billion lesser than the previous amount.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with district chairmen in his office on Monday, said a statement.

Deputy mayor Syed Arshad Hasan was also present on the occasion.

He said that 135 projects remained incomplete in Karachi due to short release in the previous fiscal year.

He said that they allocated only one percent of the total budget for 2019-20 for mega project of Karachi whereas the fourth quarter of the amount allocated in previous year annual development program was also not released due to which 135 projects could not be completed.

The Mayor said that the NFC award amount has been increased from Rs 600 to 800 billion in the country, therefore Sindh government should not be complaining the shortage of funds or released from the Federal government.

He said that annual Rs 6 billion were curtailed from the Octroi share for KMC which was injustice to this city which provided 95 percent revenue to the government.

The Mayor Karachi said that they announced raise in salary of government employees for political reasons and alleged that they did not give the additional money to the finance department which in turn has to be paid by KMC from over recoveries and this created more problems for local governments.

This year also KMC has to face an additional burden of Rs 76 crore annually due to increase in salary of employees, he added.

He said that mega projects did not pertain to the provincial government and expressed apprehension that the Rs 1.66 billion amount allocated for development in Karachi would also be misused.

The district chairmen Rehan Hashmi, Moeed Anwer, Nayyar Raza and Izhar Ahmed Khan also spoke on this occasion and informed about the financial and other problems being faced by the districts in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Budget Money From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sindh yet to draft policy for Transgender

1 minute ago

Islamabad police register FIR about murder of blog ..

1 minute ago

West Zone Police arrest 33 suspects in Karachi

1 minute ago

US Supreme Court Upholds Individual State Ban on U ..

1 minute ago

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

26 minutes ago

KP businessmen demand to revise Axle load regime

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.