Karachi glows with joy and faith in Christmas celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Christian community in Karachi celebrated Christmas with great zeal and devotion, reflecting the city’s cultural diversity.

Special prayer services were held in churches across the city, where worshippers gathered to offer prayers for the nation’s peace, security, and prosperity.

St.

Patrick’s Cathedral, a historic landmark in the city, hosted one of the main events, drawing a large number of attendees. Churches were adorned with festive decorations, and many homes were lit up with Christmas lights.

In addition to religious services, community events, including charity drives and festive meals, were organized to spread the message of love and unity. Extensive security arrangements ensured a peaceful environment, allowing worshippers to celebrate freely.