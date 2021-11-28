Karachi Green Line Bus Project to become operational by December 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday announced that the Karachi Green Line Bus Project would become formally operationalized by December 25, 2021.

"Yesterday, I reviewed the project in detail and it will be put on trial after 10 days," Asad Umar said on his twitter handle.

After two weeks' trial operation, he said the project would be ready for commercial operation on December 25.

The minister informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project.