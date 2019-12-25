Karachi Green Line Rapid Transport system to be operational soon :Governor

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Wednesday said the work on Green Line Rapid Transport System in Karachi is fast being completed and its bus service component would be made operational

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Governor of Sindh , Imran Ismail here on Wednesday said the work on Green Line Rapid Transport System in Karachi is fast being completed and its bus service component would be made operational.

Talking to media personnel following his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan being fully sensitive to the problems faced by the masses has directed early and efficient completion of

schemes initiated to help address these.

To a query, he said P.C.One and P.C.Two of Rapid Transport System for Karachi were underway and the Federal government in accordance to its commitment has been releasing funds for the

same.

"Funds, as committed by federal government, are being released and presently formula is being finalized to materialize the mechanism," he said in reply to another question.

Sindh Governor said the scheme encompasses provision for bus fleet train service coupled with fly overs and expansion of road network.

Imran Ismail said" Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and Pakistan Peoples Party in most categorical terms may have political differences but they are committed to public well being".

About K-4 project meant to meet the growing water needs for Karachi, the Sindh Governor said final report about the arrangements would also soon be released.