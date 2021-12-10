Karachi Green Line Service To Accommodate 135,000 Passengers Daily: Farrukh
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System had the capacity to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily.
In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan (today) would inaugurate the Green Line Bus Transit System project for the people of Karachi on Friday.
The project included 22 terminals developed on modern lines and 80 buses that would ply on a 21-kilometer track.