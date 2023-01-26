UrduPoint.com

Karachi Gymkhana Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:26 PM

A delegation of Karachi Gymkhana called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thursday

The meeting discussed the measures for development of Karachi city and consultation with all stakeholders in this regard.

The importance of an integrated strategy for improving infrastructure and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The governor said that joint efforts were needed to make it a city of lights again.

