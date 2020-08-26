Karachi has no infrastructure to face the rains: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday observed that the metropolis has no infrastructure to face the rains and authorities concerned should pay attention towards issues of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday observed that the metropolis has no infrastructure to face the rains and authorities concerned should pay attention towards issues of Karachi.

Rain water would have not entered into homes of the people had the Sindh Government carried out drains cleanliness on time, the Mayor expressed these views after inaugurating Queens Garden in UC-22 North Nazimabad here.

District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Chairman Parks Committee Khurram Farhan and others were also present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhtar said that the beautiful park was established on 5.5 acres, adding that there were hub of litter and animals offal but now the park is a gift for the citizens.

He said that uplift works initiated in the past are near to completion and many development schemes have also been included in the current fiscal year's budget for welfare of the people.

Waseem Akhtar said that he also kept visiting different areas of city during the recent rains but didn't make photo session of it.

He was of the view that he wanted to inaugurate the park way earlier but could not do so due to pandemic and heavy rains. He appealed to the citizens to preserve the park.

Waseem Akhtar said that they served with sincerity throughout four years.