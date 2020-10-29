UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Has Special Importance In Development Of Construction Sector: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

Karachi has special importance in development of construction sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Karachi being the commercial hub of country also had special importance in the development of construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Karachi being the commercial hub of country also had special importance in the development of construction sector.

He was presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development here.

The prime minister stressed that the development of construction sector, besides creating job opportunities, would also help recover the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 situation.

He directed to ease the administrative processes for investors.

The Sindh chief secretary informed the meeting that from April 17, 2020 to date, a total of 877 applications for housing and 10 for industrial projects were received, out of which 263 projects with a construction volume of 12 million square feet granted approval.

The meeting was told that the sale of construction material, including cement, steel, tile and ceramics, had registered quantum jump in the province.

It was further informed that an online monitoring system was also in place for timely verification of the documents.

The Balochistan chief secretary told the meeting that a total of 1,067 applications for commercial and 2,033 for housing projects had received in the province so far and their processing was in progress.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman informed the meeting that in order facilitate the investors and online payment of fees, an agreement with One-Link had been reached. The property documentation was being digitized.

The meeting was also briefed about the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Islamabad.

