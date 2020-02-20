UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Hit By Petrol Shortage After Keamari Oil Area Closure

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:11 PM

Karachi hit by petrol shortage after Keamari oil area closure

Petrol pumps in various areas of Karachi were shut down as they were running out of stocks after closure of Keamari oil area due to toxic gas leak

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Petrol pumps in various areas of Karachi were shut down as they were running out of stocks after closure of Keamari oil area due to toxic gas leak.The toxic gas leak in Keamari has badly affected the supply as major oil storage capacities located in the affected neighbourhood of Keamari Town.

A number of petrol pumps were shut down while long queues of cars and motorcycles were seen outside those that were still open.On the other hand, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) spokesperson said that there was "sufficient stocks available" and that there was "no issue of shortage of fuel supply".

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Petrol Shortage Oil Stocks Gas Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Decries Protests Against Return of Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago

German Prosecutors Treating Hanau Shootings as Ter ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Thanks FBI for Help in Preventing Terrorist ..

8 seconds ago

Australia to hold wide-ranging inquiry into disast ..

9 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Two passengers dead from quarantined ..

10 seconds ago

Germany shooting: Nine dead after two attacks on H ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.