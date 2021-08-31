Karachi, Hyderabad likely to experience rain-thunderstorms from Sep 1-3: Met Office

The Regional Meteorological Center Karachi of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted that various districts of Sindh were expected to experience rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds and isolated moderate to heavy falls from September 1 to 3

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Karachi of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted that various districts of Sindh were expected to experience rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds and isolated moderate to heavy falls from September 1 to 3.

In its weather warning issued on Tuesday, the Met Office said that the Monsoon low lies over Indian Rajasthan causing monsoon currents to penetrate into eastern Sindh.

Different districts including TharParker, Umerkot Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad Shikarpur from August 31 to September 3 and Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad & Jamshoro district during September 1to 3, were likely to witness rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds and isolated moderate to heavy falls under the influence current Monsoon weather system likes over Indian Rajasthan.