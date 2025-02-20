Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway Project Back On Track: Ahsan Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced on Thursday that the long-delayed Karachi-Hyderabad six-lane motorway project is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within the current year (2025).
In an exclusive interview, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal assured that the long-delayed Karachi-Hyderabad six-lane motorway project is back on track, revealing that it is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within the current year (2025).
He further explained the detail that the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway project has faced significant delays due to changes in government.
During their tenure, the project was in the bidding phase, but it was scrapped by the PTI government, he
mentioned, adding, however, that in their 16-month government, the project was handed over to a private-public partnership and work on it has once again resumed.
Ahsan Iqbal expressed optimism that the project will be completed soon.
The Karachi-Hyderabad motorway is a crucial infrastructure project that aims to improve connectivity and facilitate trade in the region.
Its completion is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan's economy.
In addition to the updates on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway project, Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the government has been in talks with Chinese officials regarding the project.
He stated that once the Chinese complete their feasibility study, the project will be put on the fast track, ensuring its swift completion.
This collaboration with China is expected to bring significant expertise and investment to the project, further solidifying the country's infrastructure development, he added.
Ahsan further announced that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will also oversee the completion of the Hyderabad to Sukkur motorway.
This development is a significant step towards improving Pakistan's transportation infrastructure, as the motorway will play a crucial role in connecting the country's southern regions, he added.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Association for artists 'Fankar Ghar' launched6 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to control forest fire6 minutes ago
-
Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway project back on track: Ahsan Iqbal6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation & book festival at MC Middle School Khanewal16 minutes ago
-
Readers College for Women wins inter-collegiate tug-of-war championship16 minutes ago
-
11 Power pilferers nabbed16 minutes ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" cultural festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage26 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill woman26 minutes ago
-
Much-awaited rain and snowfall lash Pakistan, bringing relief, boosting agriculture and tourism26 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA conduct crackdown on illegal international SIM sales56 minutes ago
-
Young civil service officers visit commissioner’s office56 minutes ago
-
Rain in city brings temperature drop, weather turns pleasant1 hour ago