Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur also deserve BRTs: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :'Today our Captain has inaugurated the Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) of Peshawar,' said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, adding why the citizens of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur are deprived of BRTs, as they fully deserve these modern bus rapid transit systems.

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly on Thursday, flanked by MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon, MPA Ali Aziz GG, MPA Ramzan Ghanchi, MPA Kareem Bux Gabol, Sameer Mir Sheikh, Jam Faroque and other leaders, he said 26km Peshawar BRT was completed in two years. He said the PPP government in Sindh during last 12 years have not brought 12 new buses on roads.

They had claimed to bring thousands of buses, but did not run even a single bus in Karachi. He said if Peshawar can get a BRT, why the citizens of Karachi are deprived of it. He said Karachi generates 70 percrent revenue of Pakistan and why development projects are not being taken here, according to a news release.

He said three honorable judges have also said that Sindh is the most corrupt province of Pakistan. He said the performance of the PPP and PTI governments could be compared keeping in mind that KpK had completed 9.27km BRT in two years, while inept government in Sindh cannot build 3.9 kilometer Orange Line in five years. He said there is only one Line in Sindh and that is the Corruption Line. He said people of Peshawar travel in BRT and our children in Karachi travel on rooftops of old minibuses.

He said our government had initiated Ehsaas Nashonima Program. He said 40 percent children face malnutrition. He said Ehsaas Nashonima centers are being opened in nine districts of the country. He said six such centers would be opened in Badin, Sindh. He said this program would be started in other districts of Sindh also.

He said we are also issuing health cards for whole country, but government of Sindh is not ready to give its share.

It is not ready to give facilities to its citizens. He said the Federal government has given 275000 health cards in Tharparker from its share. He said under Ehsaas Emergency cash program Rs159.36 billion have already been distributed. He said Rs52billion have already been distributed in Sindh.

Haleem Adil said whole Sindh from Karachi to Kashmore is being made a Katchra Kundi. He said we welcome the remarks of Chief Justice. He said Karachi is Sindh and Sindh is Karachi. He said the federal government has already given its share for the K-4 project, but this vital project is still incomplete. He said the Sindh's rulers are not ready to give Karachi a respectable public transport system. He said Sindh chief minister is the chairman of Solid Waste Management and to lift garbage is his responsibility. He said how Sindh spent its budget during last 12 years, nobody knows. He said we wanted to initiate new projects in Sindh, but they blamed that a new East India Company was being formed.

He said this time the formula of our 'Einstein' went changed. This time it rained less, but more water came and more people drowned. He said the NDMA did the job of Nullah cleaning in just five days, that had been pending for 12 years.

He said the federal government is not taking over Karachi. These are false allegations to misguide people. He said we will resolve the problems of Karachi and unity of Sindh would remain intact. He said no any double system is coming to the province and he wished to strengthen Sindh.

He said people of Larkana are drinking gutter-mixed water.

He further said the article 149 only says that if any province does not work properly, the federal government can only instruct it to do the work properly.

He said the Prime Minister has ordered to clean Karachi and there is no shortage of funds in this regard. He hoped we will not leave the people of Sindh at the mercy of the corrupt rulers.

He claimed that we have already completed 21-km Green Line in Karachi.