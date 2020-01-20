Karachi in urgent need of one more 500-bed children hospital: President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi here on Monday acknowledged urgent need for at least one more 500-bed children hospital in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi here on Monday acknowledged urgent need for at least one more 500-bed children hospital in the metropolis.

Talking to reporters following his surprise visit to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), he said this was a critical requirement to meet the growing pressure of patients from the city itself as well as those from other parts of the country in search of specialized medical treatment.

"I could personally witness four to five child patients accommodated on a single bed at NICH and this is definitely a matter of serious concern for me and also must be for the government," commented the President Alvi.

The situation, he said well reflects the intensity in terms of patients' load as well as that of resource constraints.

To a question, he said it was on the advise of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was visiting the facility.

"I have also sought details of the recent tragic incident at NICH causing loss of a precious life," Alvi said mentioning that NICH Director, Dr Syed Jamal Raza has given him a detailed presentation on the working of the facility. "I was told that there are 70 incubators at NICH," he commented.

About another question with regard to transfer of three major tertiary care hospitals, including Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), NICH and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), he said this was in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"Equal responsibilities lie upon Federal and provincial governments to ensure smooth transfer of administrative control so that no inconvenience is caused to the patients in any manner," said President Alvi.

The President also accompanied by first lady Mrs Samina Alvi took round of the different wards and distributed gifts among the child patients.

He also personally listened to the caretakers accompanying the kids and observed with concern that many of them have to procure medicines and other essential accessories for the kids from outside the hospital.

"We are answerable to these kids being treated at the public sector facilities," said President Alvi adding that these are major challenges as load is much more than resource capacities of each of the government hospitals.

"Concrete and long term measures have to be taken," he said adding that support extended by philanthropists is highly appreciable.

"We have to realize the intensity of situation as there are several charitable hospitals trying to meet the needs but the demand for quality and specialized medical care is ever escalating," he emphasized seeking equal attention towards prevention and timely interventions. The President later also visited National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).