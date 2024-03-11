Karachi Institute of Child Health to be set up for treatment of children: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the Karachi Institute of Child Health will be established for the treatment of children in the city, with its headquarters in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) while the satellite centers of this institute will be established throughout the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the Karachi Institute of Child Health will be established for the treatment of children in the city, with its headquarters in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) while the satellite centers of this institute will be established throughout the city.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating Gynecology Ward, Children's Nursery and ICU in ASH.

He said that reconstruction of gynecology ward in ASH is encouraging, more improvements will be made in the hospital, Spencer Eye Hospital which was closed, has been made functional after a period of time, five successful cataract operations were performed in the hospital yesterday.

On this occasion Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, DG SRB Asghar Kanasra, DG Rescue Dr.

Abid Sheikh and local leaders of PPP were also present.

The Mayor Karachi said that a biometric system will be installed to ensure attendance at ASH, and efforts are being made to reduce the problems and it is the responsibility of the departments to maintain and operate the facilities provided.

He said that earlier in the hospital there were neither facilities nor medicines available and the laboratory was not in proper condition, now the laboratory of ASH has also been restored. He said that action will be taken against the lower staff who send or advise citizens to other laboratories.

The Mayor Karachi, in response to a question from Media representatives, said that it is not the task of the town municipal corporations to set up bachat bazaar or allow it, it comes under the jurisdiction of KMC.

He said that the government of Sindh gives grants to the major hospitals of Karachi, among which NICVD, Indus Hospital, SUIT and Ghambat Hospital are the top one.