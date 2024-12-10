Karachi International Book Fair Begins From 12th Dec
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Karachi International Book Fair begins from Thursday 12th December 2024 at Expo Center Karachi. Managing Committee of Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) has revealed on Tuesday at a press conference that besides 140 leading and, 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the 19th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBK) from Thursday, 12th till 16th Dec’24 in the three halls 1,2 and 3 at the Karachi Expo Center.
The Five day 19th Karachi International Book Fair 2024 is organized by event and conference International Pvt.Ltd. KIB managing committee said that Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah ,as the Chief Guest will inaugurate the Book Fair on 12th December.
Syed Sardar Ali Shah ,Provisional Minister of education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh will be Guest of Honor.
