Karachi inundates again with rain water

Several of Karachi’s roads and localities flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater followed by long power outages and traffic jams while three-day more rain is expected in the city, with clear warning from NDMA that it may cause urban-flooding during the ongoing week.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Heavy rain lashed out at Karachi, causing urban flooding, power outages and traffic jams.

Many streets and low-lying areas inundated into rain water as drains overflowed after the rainfall. Several areas including in surroundings of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Sharae Faisal, Saddar, Korangi, Landhi and Lyari received the most rain causing major traffic jams.

Met Office said that it was the sixth monsoon spell that entered the metropolitan on Monday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province, saying that more than usual rainfall was expected during the ongoing week.

Some parts of Hyderabad and interior Sindh were also inundated into the rain water. The Met Office forecast more rains in Karachi and other parts of the country for the next three days.

Met Office also forecast widespread rain and wind-thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday to Thursday.