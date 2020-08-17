UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Issues: Sindh CM Says Committee Comprising Federal, Provincial Representatives Formed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

Karachi issues: Sindh CM says committee comprising federal, provincial representatives formed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says powers of provinces are very much clear in constitution, pointing out that constitutional authority of the provinces will not be shared with any one at any cost.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there had been consultation with Federal authorities to resolve the issues of Sindh and its capital Karachi and in this regard a committee would be constituted comprising representatives of both the governments in this regard.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi today [Monday], he said Sindh government has always welcomed federal government's help in resolving the issues of the province.

He said that on the directives of prime minister and as per directives of Supreme Court, National Disaster Management Authority is carrying out cleanliness work of three big nullahs in Karachi while Sindh government is cleaning thirty eight nullahs and 514 small nullahs in the city.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, powers of provinces are very much clear in constitution and made it clear that constitutional authority of the provinces will not be shared with any one at any cost.

Meanwhile, a six-member committee has been constituted to address the issues of Karachi city.

The committee comprises members of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan.

Spokesman of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has said that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is the chairman of the committee, while Asad Umer, Ali Haider Zaidi, and Amin ul Haq from the federal government and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani will represent Sindh government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Nasir Ali Haider Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan recorded highest ever remittances ..

8 minutes ago

Trott says Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan impressed ..

16 minutes ago

Nine including land grabbers arrested

12 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Work on Third Draft of Belarusian ..

12 minutes ago

Key Groups of European Parliament Call for Immedia ..

12 minutes ago

ML-1 to ensure upgraded rail services, create jobs ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.