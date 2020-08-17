Karachi issues: Sindh CM says committee comprising federal, provincial representatives formed

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there had been consultation with Federal authorities to resolve the issues of Sindh and its capital Karachi and in this regard a committee would be constituted comprising representatives of both the governments in this regard.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi today [Monday], he said Sindh government has always welcomed federal government's help in resolving the issues of the province.

He said that on the directives of prime minister and as per directives of Supreme Court, National Disaster Management Authority is carrying out cleanliness work of three big nullahs in Karachi while Sindh government is cleaning thirty eight nullahs and 514 small nullahs in the city.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, powers of provinces are very much clear in constitution and made it clear that constitutional authority of the provinces will not be shared with any one at any cost.

Meanwhile, a six-member committee has been constituted to address the issues of Karachi city.

The committee comprises members of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan.

Spokesman of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has said that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is the chairman of the committee, while Asad Umer, Ali Haider Zaidi, and Amin ul Haq from the federal government and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani will represent Sindh government.