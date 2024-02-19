Karachi Kings To Improve Performance In Next Matches
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Assistant Head Coach of Karachi Kings, Masroor Ahmed said that the team would overcome the weaknesses and improve performance in the next matches.
Holding a press conference after 55 runs defeat by Multan Sultans at Multan cricket Stadium here on Sunday, the Karachi Kings Assistant Head Coach said that it was the first game and the team was performing after a rebuilding. He said that the decision of choosing to bowl first was not a wrong decision as the bowlers bowled well restricting a target under 200 runs target.
He said that top players like Pollard and Vince have joined the team just a day before the match and hopefully there will be more improvement in the next matches.
To a question about Muhammad Amir, he stated that he was with the team for the last eight years and his absence has put a huge impact but we still have a good bowling attack having ability of producing good results.
Assistant Head Coach maintained that Shoaib Malik was playing well and the result could be different if the remained on wicket for another two overs and he termed Malik's wicket a turning point of the match.
