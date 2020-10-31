Karachi Lawyers Forum urges for action against Ayaz Sadiq

Karachi Lawyers Forum (KLF) on Saturday called upon the federal government to take strict action against the former Speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq for his statement against the institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Lawyers Forum (KLF) on Saturday called upon the Federal government to take strict action against the former Speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq for his statement against the institutions.

KLF's former Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) and Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Khawaja Naveedul Hassan, Advocate Shahab Imam, Advocate Mubashir Bhutto, Advocate Mukhtiar Ali Junejo, Advocate Shakeel Ahmed, Advocate Touqeer A Khan and others addressing to a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) said that a legal action should be taken against the former Speaker.

Condemning the statement of Ayaz Sadiq, they said that many senior advocates had been offended by Ayaz Sadiq's statement.

They said that the security of the country should not be compromised in any way.

'Anti-state elements took advantage of the statement,' they said adding that the first thing was to be loyal to Pakistan. Senior lawyers said that there was a wide ground for the politics but statement against the institutions was not in favour of the country.

They further said that Ayaz Sadiq told a fake story and India took advantage of the same and continued its propaganda against Pakistan.

'Pakistan is a peaceful country and she released Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan to promote peace," they said adding that the government should take stern action against the former speaker.