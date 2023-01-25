Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mistakes

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday vowed rectifying the mistakes in Karachi local government elections and taking action against the responsible for alleged irregularities in the electioneering process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday vowed rectifying the mistakes in Karachi local government elections and taking action against the responsible for alleged irregularities in the electioneering process.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner heard the petition of Jamat-e-Islami regarding anomalies in local government elections in Karachi, he asked Jamat -e-Islami to provide Form 11 and results issued by Returning officers and assured that the reservations of JI would be removed. Presiding officers would be held responsible in case of any negligence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was hearing the case of irregularities in six union councils of Karachi in local bodies' elections.

Earlier, JI's lawyer said that the party has brought the case of six UCs before the election commission as a sample, "In each union council, a difference of one to two thousand votes surfaced," the counsel said.

"There is a difference of hundreds of votes in a polling station of Manghopir," he said. "There is a difference in results of presiding and returning officers," JI counsel said. "ECP had warned that presiding officers will be terminated if they fail to issue the form 11," CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said. "JI had complained of non-issuance of Form 11," he added.