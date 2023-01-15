UrduPoint.com

Karachi LG Polls: ECP Redresses 45 Election Related Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Karachi LG polls: ECP redresses 45 election related complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Central Control Room established by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has redressed as many as 45 election related complaints from out of 46 registered cases on Sunday.

An ECP spokesman said in a statement that one complaint was being redressed. The complaints were received through phone, email and media.

The ECP had established Central Control Room in Islamabad to monitor Karachi local government polls. The Control Room which started working from Saturday (Jan 14) would remain operational uninterrupted till receipt of the last result.

Senior officers were monitoring the election process from the Control Room, Islamabad, while the Secretary and Special Secretary ECP are monitoring the election process from the office of Provincial Election Commission Sindh in Karachi.

The spokesman said that the polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone Nos. 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

17 minutes ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

31 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

32 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.