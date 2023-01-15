Karachi LG polls: ECP redresses 45 election related complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Central Control Room established by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has redressed as many as 45 election related complaints from out of 46 registered cases on Sunday.

An ECP spokesman said in a statement that one complaint was being redressed. The complaints were received through phone, email and media.

The ECP had established Central Control Room in Islamabad to monitor Karachi local government polls. The Control Room which started working from Saturday (Jan 14) would remain operational uninterrupted till receipt of the last result.

Senior officers were monitoring the election process from the Control Room, Islamabad, while the Secretary and Special Secretary ECP are monitoring the election process from the office of Provincial Election Commission Sindh in Karachi.

The spokesman said that the polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone Nos. 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com