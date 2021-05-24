UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Gusty Winds On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Karachi likely to experience gusty winds on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather with occasional gusty winds in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi ..

2 minutes ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

26 minutes ago

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

26 minutes ago

Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DRCo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.