Karachi likely to experience heat wave during next 6 to 8 days: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast that heat wave condition was likely to prevail over Karachi during next six to eight days with day temperatures rising up to 40-42 degrees centigrade.

The Met office in the weather forecast stated that high pressure area formed over central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh including Karachi may generate heat wave conditions in Karachi.

All the concerned authorities were requested to take necessary measures and people were advised to take precautions and avoid to go to open sun exposure during peak heat hours that was11 am to 4 pm.