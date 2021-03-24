Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 21 to 23 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Gusty winds are expected in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Jacobabad district. Dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.